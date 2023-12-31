Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,167,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,049.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,532,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,607.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,907,000 after purchasing an additional 934,130 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of PGRE opened at $5.17 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

