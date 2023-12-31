Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,666 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

