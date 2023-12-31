Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,321,867. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

