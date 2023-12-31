Caprock Group LLC Buys 263 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

