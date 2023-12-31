Caprock Group LLC Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEP opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.