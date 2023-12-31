Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,185 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

