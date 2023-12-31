Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.96. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

