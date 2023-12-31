Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

