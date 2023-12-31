Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

