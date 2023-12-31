Caprock Group LLC Has $188,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gold Fields by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,883 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 102.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,522 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 818.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,642 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

