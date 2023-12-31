Caprock Group LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

