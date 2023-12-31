Caprock Group LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.