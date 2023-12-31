Caprock Group LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,031,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,755 shares of company stock worth $9,234,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

