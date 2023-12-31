Caprock Group LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

