Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

