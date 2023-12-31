Caprock Group LLC Invests $230,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.