Caprock Group LLC Invests $233,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

