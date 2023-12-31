Caprock Group LLC Invests $275,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.53 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

