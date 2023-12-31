Caprock Group LLC Invests $58,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lucid Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Lucid Group stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

