Caprock Group LLC Invests $76,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 282,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 929,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

