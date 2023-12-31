Caprock Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 13.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 1.3 %

ENTG stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $122.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

