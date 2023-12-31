Caprock Group LLC Lowers Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LYG opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.