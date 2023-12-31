Caprock Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Barclays by 33,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Barclays by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,196,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 412,560 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Trading Down 0.1 %

BCS opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

