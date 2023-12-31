Caprock Group LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

