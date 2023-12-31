Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

