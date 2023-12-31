Caprock Group LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after buying an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after buying an additional 182,087 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

