Caprock Group LLC Purchases 7,506 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,558 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 537.7% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535,929 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,858,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 681,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 24,233,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304,108 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.50 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

