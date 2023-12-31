Caprock Group LLC Purchases 8,550 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.72 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

