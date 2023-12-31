Caprock Group LLC Purchases 9,174 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1592 dividend. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEF

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.