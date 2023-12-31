Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in KT by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,578,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in KT by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 66,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in KT by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,707,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,834 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.44 on Friday. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

