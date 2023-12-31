Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,507 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

