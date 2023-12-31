Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,333 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

