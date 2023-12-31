Caprock Group LLC Reduces Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $7,150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 1,014,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after buying an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 576,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,320,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. Analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

