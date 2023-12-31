Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

DUK opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

