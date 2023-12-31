Caprock Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 245,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $247.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

