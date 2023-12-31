Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

JD.com Stock Up 1.3 %

JD.com stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.