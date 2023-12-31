Caprock Group LLC Sells 913 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $64.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

