Caprock Group LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NIO Price Performance

NIO opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

