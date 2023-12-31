Caprock Group LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

