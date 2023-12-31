Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

