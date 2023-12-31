Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.