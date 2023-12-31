Caprock Group LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 52.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

