Caprock Group LLC Trims Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $10.94 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

