Caprock Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

STLD opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

