Caprock Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $135,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 280,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.0% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

