Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Celanese by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

