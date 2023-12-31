Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

