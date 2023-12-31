Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Coles Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.
Coles Group Company Profile
Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.
