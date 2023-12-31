Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

