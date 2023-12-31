Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Copart were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after purchasing an additional 778,807 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

